Head of Program Resourcing - Full-Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a professional and organized leader to join our Teaching & Learning team as Head of Program Resourcing. You will be responsible for leading and overseeing a team of Program Coordinators to ensure appropriate planning, resourcing and consistent delivery of Teaching & Learning courses. The position will manage an agile and multi-skilled team that can respond to the need for the development of new modules and courses while at the same time ensure the consistency and delivery of ongoing programs. This role works closely with the Program Convenors and Subject Leaders of each course to ensure, in advance, the necessary planning has been completed as well as overseeing the development of consistent divisional and course policies and processes.

About the role:

As Head of Program Resourcing at AFTRS, you will:

Develop a multi-skilled and agile Program Coordinator team that can respond to evolving new course needs while ensuring the consistency and delivery of ongoing programmes.

Provide day to day leadership and guidance to Program Coordinators including determining appropriate support required specific course / subject, developing, and agreeing performance agreements, providing professional development opportunities, and overseeing the rostering to ensure consistency in staff support.

Develop and manage short- and medium-term divisional planning with Program Convenors, Head of Curriculum, and key stakeholders in other divisions.

Initiate, lead and devise improvements to divisional and AFTRS processes that will increase the efficiency, transparency, and equity of allocation for the delivery of courses

Develop and maintain timetabling and resource management procedures, policies and processes, and relevant information for the AFTRS intranet and/or Moodle.

Working collaboratively with the Director, Teaching & Learning and the Head of Finance, work to devise effective processes and templates to enable the clear monitoring of budgets and expenditure consistently across programs.

Lead and oversee budget monitoring, reconciliation, and reporting across the programs, identifying opportunities for streamlining and cost reduction.

About you:

Substantial management experience in a timetabling and/or resource planning and allocation role in a tertiary environment. Demonstrated ability to identify, analyse and resolve complex problems. Good organisational skills and the proven ability to work under pressure with limited supervision and to exercise initiative.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 8 - $108,209 – 126,584 (based on experience) + up to 15.4% super, plus excellent benefits.