Library & Information Services Manager – Full-Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a personable, ethical, approachable, and passionate person to join the People & Culture Team as Library & Information Services Manager. You will be responsible for managing the AFTRS Library team to ensure a high level of customer service that supports and enriches the learning experience for AFTRS students, alumni, staff, industry, Library members and the general public. Working with the ICT team, you will also establish, maintain, advise, and oversee on the current and future state of AFTRS archive policies, procedures, and activities. This role is also responsible for overseeing the design and architecture of the AFTRS intranet, ensuring that content is relevant, accessible and easy to navigate.

About the role:

As Library & Information Services Manager at AFTRS, you will:

Lead and manage the AFTRS Library team to ensure a high level of service is provided to all Library users.

Research, review and develop the Library collection. Ensure cost efficiencies by negotiating with information suppliers on license agreements. Oversee the care of the Library collection.

Develop, deliver and review skills instruction programs to students, staff and others to develop their ability to effectively and independently use information resources. Ensure research support is provided consistently and equitably as appropriate and practicable.

Work closely with Course Convenors, Heads of Department, Subject Leaders and Lecturers to establish needs and priorities for Library support to meet curriculum objectives.

Actively promote Library services internally and externally and liaise with professional and training organisations, e.g. CSU, TAFE concerning practical placements, as required.

Develop, review and oversee AFTRS archival and records policies and ensure adherence to a high level of archival management practice and procedures.

Manage and provide efficient access to all the School's records, current and noncurrent through setting standards, procedures, staff training and implementing agency wide systems.

About you - you have:

Minimum 5-years' experience in a mid to senior level role within a specialist role and/or education library. Experience leading, coaching, and managing a small team to deliver strong customer outcomes. Experience in delivering initiatives to improve customer service and the user experience. Experience and/or knowledge of archiving and information architecture. Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills. The ability to develop effective and efficient workflows and processes. Demonstrated experience in developing and monitoring budgets.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 7 $94,077 - $101,473 + up to 15.4% super, plus excellent benefits