Program Coordinator – Full-Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a smart, organized, and professional coordinator/s to join our Teaching & Learning team. Within a small team, our Program Coordinators are responsible for ensuring the smooth and efficient planning and delivery of courses on campus and online. You will monitor and report on aspects of delivery including budget, student engagement and contribute to program delivery by developing areas of specialist practice.

About the role:

As Program Coordinator at AFTRS, you will:

Work in partnership with your allocated program teaching team to provide high level program support.

Provide input into determining and booking appropriate resources for course delivery in a timely manner.

Prepare contracts for guest lecturers, ensuring they are introduced appropriately to AFTRS Charter and values, WHS requirements and understand expectations regarding deliverables where relevant.

Act as first point of contact for your allocated program, answering queries, referring on where appropriate and seeking out information from the relevant member of staff where necessary prior to responding.

Monitor and report on all aspects of program delivery including budgets and student engagement.

Create and manage online classes and courses on the Moodle platform or other Learning Management Systems. Assist with inputting data such as session outlines, learning and assessment resources and approved grades into the system where required.

Undertake first-level research and analysis to inform and assist better decision making, issues identification and support the preparation of written reports as required.

About you – you have:

Experience in effective project management including meeting deadlines, meeting budget, strong organisational skills, and the ability to manage a range of competing tasks under pressure. Experience in managing relationships, handling enquiries and issues with tact and diplomacy, with a professional and personable approach. Strong attention to detail with demonstrated experience across the Microsoft office suite, and willingness and capability to learn new computer software and systems. Proven ability to identify, analyse and resolve problems utilising your own knowledge and that of subject matter experts. Exceptional organisational skills and the proven ability to work under pressure with limited supervision and to exercise initiative. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively as part of a small team. This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 5, $68,489 – $72,537 (depending on experience) + up to 15.4% super, plus excellent benefits.