Partnerships & Development Coordinator – Ongoing, Full Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for an organized and proactive Coordinator to join our Partnerships & Development team. Working within our collaborative team, you will be responsible for supporting Business Development, partnerships and scholarship activity as well as providing high level administrative support to the Director and Partnerships & Development divisions. You will be an integral part as we work to exceed expectations and help deliver outstanding training.

About the role:

As Partnerships & Development Coordinator at AFTRS, you will:

Develop and identify Scholarship and Fundraising opportunities at AFTRS.

Support relationships of existing Scholarships and doners.

Liaise with Marketing regarding promotion of advertised courses and overseeing the monthly and bi-weekly EDM.

Co-ordinate logistics for training both face-to-face and online.

Manage budget tracking and timely processing of payments.

Provide high level administrative support for the Director of Partnerships and Development.

About you – you have:

At least 5 years administrative experience in a client service environment including: handling correspondence, setting up appointments, researching markets and programs, initiating paperwork and monitoring a budget. Good organisational and computer skills; attention to detail with ability to work under pressure with limited supervision. Good written and verbal communication, with an ability to liaise effectively with customers and stakeholders whilst maintaining confidentiality. Proven ability to work cooperatively as part of a small team.

Desirable:

Broad overview of and experience in screen, broadcast, culture or arts industries. Experience in an education, screen, broadcast or arts or philanthropy environment. Experience in philanthropy, fundraising or scholarships. Knowledge of Salesforce.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 5 $68,489 – $74,909 (depending on experience) + up to 15.4% super, plus excellent benefits.