Head of Curriculum – Full Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a dedicated individual to join our Teaching & Learning team. As the Head of Curriculum, you will be responsible for the management of continuous improvement of curriculum processes in the Teaching & Learning division for all course types. You will lead in guiding the development of new and revised curriculum, be responsible for ensuring that new curricula are rigorously scoped, benchmarked, effectively managed throughout development, and ensure that completion and progression of award courses is managed to high level of academic quality. You will also work to enhance the capability of academic staff across the Teaching & Learning division.

About the role:

As Head of Curriculum at AFTRS, you will:

Ensure the academic quality of AFTRS curriculum by managing the continuous improvement of curriculum in accordance with the Academic Governance Framework.

Guide the development of new and revised curricula, working with the program teams to identify and action key areas for resolution.

Co-Chair the Course Development Group to align the pedagogy and academic development to the School’s Policies and Procedures, vision, pedagogical philosophy, and Strategic Plan with an emphasis on quality and enhancement.

Provide academic leadership to the division on the implementation best practice pedagogies for the development of both culturally safe and inclusive learning environments and curricula design including eLearning and flexible delivery models.

Provide strategic advice to ongoing development, and have compliance oversight, of curriculum documents.

Ensure progression of students is completed as per AFTRS policies and guidelines.

Develop strategies to improve capability of teaching staff on an annual basis in consultation with the Director and the People and Culture division.

About you – you have:

Knowledge of curriculum development processes and best practice including eLearning, inclusive teaching practice and design, and flexible curriculum. Relevant degree and/or extensive relevant experience in the areas of teacher training and development, curriculum design and improvement. Strong understanding of governance requirements in the higher education sector and demonstrated adherence to process to ensure ongoing compliance. Demonstrated experience in developing and implementing strategies to improve teaching practice and curriculum design, including teacher training workshops and small group/individual consultations. Strong understanding of the principles of curriculum design and pedagogical methods preferably within a creative arts education environment. Familiarity with issues of diversity and cultural competency as it relates to teaching and curriculum design; with experience integrating intercultural approaches to teaching and learning. Demonstrated ability to work with initiative, both independently and collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. Demonstrated commitment to, and experience in, innovative approaches to teach practice and curriculum design Demonstrated experience in working with Learning Management Systems (LMS).

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 8 $108,209 plus up to 15.4% super and excellent benefits.