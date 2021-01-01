Production Resource Coordinator – Ongoing, Full Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for an experienced and hands-on Production Resource Coordinator to join our Production, Technology & Infrastructure team. You will be responsible for coordinating technical and production support for the teaching Divisions as well as providing administrative support for the Production Operations team.

About the role:

As the Production Resource Coordinator at AFTRS, you will:

Update and maintain the technical and production support schedule according to Teaching Division requirements.

Assist in the coordination of unit equipment including stock, repairs and maintenance, bookings, dispatch and returns.

Handle invoicing for the Production, Technology & Infrastructure department including casual staff, equipment hires, vehicle leasing, consumables, and stationery ordering.

Generate and manage contracts for service for casual staff.

Assist students with general enquiries including room bookings, equipment bookings and production paperwork.

Assist in providing administrative support for the Division.

About you – you have:

Knowledge of and experience with the film and television industry. Experience with film and video production, equipment, and facilities. High level of computer skills including experience with spreadsheets and databases. Demonstrated organisational skills including the ability to set priorities and effectively manage a number of projects at the same time. Good written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively liaise and negotiate with customers and stakeholders. Proven ability to effectively work within a small, committed team and willingness to assist other staff.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 4 $63,883 to $66,712 (depending on experience) + up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.