Head of Business Development (Ongoing, Full Time)

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a passionate and motivated Head of Business Development to join our Partnerships & Development team. You will be responsible for leading the implementation of the School's overarching Business Development Strategy, identifying and developing strategic business opportunities to increase and diversify the School's own-sourced income.

About the role:

As Head of Business Development at AFTRS, you will:

Develop and oversee annual Business Development budgets and team KPIs, ensuring that all activity reflects the AFTRS 5-year Strategy.

Grow scholarship and philanthropic partners by cultivating strong and beneficial relationships with individual and corporate donors and sponsors, ensuring relationship management is executed to the highest standard.

Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the AFTRS unique selling proposition to build new products and market position.

Identify, drive and maintain strategic partnerships with external stakeholders, including commercial, not for profit and industry.

Lead and oversee AFTRS For Business team, providing team leadership and support with a focus on coaching and developing the team for success, ensuring high quality relationship management for existing customers to help drive engagement, satisfaction, growth and maximise opportunity.

About you - you have:

A minimum of 10 years' experience in a similar senior leadership role with revenue target. A successful track record of leading and developing a high performing team, achieving revenue targets in set timeframes and with limited resources including understanding where to concentrate resources to gain the best outcome. The ability to think strategically and implement strategic plan. Experience in setting and reporting on budgets, communicating and influencing at the exec level to maximise business opportunitie, as well as speaking to challenges and risk. Excellent relationship development and management skills, including the ability to build rapport and influence a wide range of stakeholders, engaging them towards successful revenue targets. Well-development and established corporate, government and not-for-profit networks with a successful record of Corporate Partnerships. Proven experience in developing business development strategies including targeted marketing plans and cmapaigns to drive new leads and business. The proven ability to prepare effective and successful pitches and briefs based on client needs, confidently "make the ask" and adapt existing products to appeal and meet the need of different markets.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 8 $108,209 - $122,524 plus up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.