Outreach Manager – Full Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a passionate and dedicated Outreach Manager to join our First Nations & Outreach team. You will be responsible for establishing and delivering programs and courses that identify and support emerging talent. You will develop partnerships and create opportunities for engagement with groups not traditionally associated with AFTRS.

About the role:

As the Outreach Manager at AFTRS, you will:

Research and identify areas of emerging talent and develop and deliver high quality training programs to extend AFTRS’ engagement with diverse communities including; First Nations, cultural diversity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, geographic location and socio-economic status. Talent Camp is AFTRS’ current flagship program.

Research, develop, deliver and evaluate training programs for primary and secondary school teachers and students, including AFTRS Media Lab, to be run in partnership with schools, government and/or philanthropic organisations where appropriate.

Oversee the delivery and evaluation of training including budgeting, locating and contracting appropriate lecturers, as well as all logistical arrangements. Work with course support staff as appropriate.

Actively network and represent AFTRS. Develop and nurture partnerships with relevant agencies and organisations including; not-for-profit community, educational government, screen agencies and creative industries. Liaise with other AFTRS divisions involved in community outreach.

Liaise with Marketing in relation to the design, management, tracking and evaluation of marketing for all Outreach courses. Maintain a database of community arts organisation, groups and specialists’ organisations that engage with diversity and inclusion in the arts.

About you – you have:

An understanding of and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and experience in targeting non-traditional markets for specialist tailored programs. Highly motivated, flexible and outcome focused with the ability to act autonomously and with sound judgement within established parameters while remaining a cooperative member of the team. Proven project management skills including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously including prioritising, resource management, and timelines. Outstanding communication skills, written and verbal, and the ability to represent AFTRS effectively. Excellent client/partner relationship management skills including the ability to build rapport, win favour and develop mutually advantageous initiatives. The proven ability to translate specialist content into successfully delivered training programs. The proven ability to prepare effective and successful pitches and briefs based on client/partner needs, and the ability to target AFTRS’ core value and adapt existing products to appeal to and meet the needs of different markets.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 7 $94,077 – $101,473 + up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.