Marketing Assistant Manager – Ongoing, Part Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a creative and professional Marketing Assistant Manager to join our Partnerships & Development team. You will be responsible for managing and overseeing all marketing, student recruitment and event campaigns across all courses. You will support the Award, Short Courses and AFTRS for Business programs, as well as collaborating with function teams across the marketing division that support the overarching goal of positioning AFTRS as one of the best screen and broadcast schools in the world.

About the role:

As Marketing Assistant Manager at AFTRS, you will:

Manage the campaign calendar and work alongside the Marketing Coordinator to ensure all campaigns are tracked and ROI measured at the end of each campaign

Improve direct marketing engagement and sales by developing targeted EDM copy and content for short course and award course direct marketing

Support the Marketing team and Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment to devise and implement marketing and sales plans to drive leads and conversions

Work with the Content and Communications team in the creation of campaign creative and content requirements including social creative, EDM copy and all sponsorships and other publisher requirements

Manage relationship with the Short Courses team and work collaboratively together with Student Recruitment to achieve Short Course revenue targets.

About you:

3+ years’ experience in a marketing role, responsible for campaigns, direct marketing, and sponsorships. Marketing or Communications degree qualifications. Strong stakeholder management experience. Demonstrated experience in project management. Proven track record in developing and implementing creative briefs. Strong verbal and written communication skills. Demonstrated collaborative skills and ability to manage competing priorities.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 5 $69,859 – $74,909 + up to 15.4% super, plus excellent benefits.