Director, People & Culture – Fixed Term Contract (3 Years)

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School with a mission to deliver world-leading creative education across Australia. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a passionate, values-driven, results-oriented leader to join our collaborative and dynamic Executive Team. This is an exciting time for the School, as we embark on an ambitious new strategy that will see AFTRS reach further across Australia, leveraging new and emerging technologies.

You will safeguard our values-led, family friendly, flexible culture, while building and implementing initiatives that build organisational capacity and capability, drive staff and student engagement, foster creativity, build resilience and wellbeing, as well as providing opportunities that maximise the potential and success of staff and students during their time at the School.

Working with an exceptional team, you will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of a consistent, scalable, high-quality and excellent student and staff experience across both staff and student lifecycles, with the overarching goal of positioning AFTRS as one of the best screen and broadcast schools in the world.

About the role:

As Director, People & Culture, you will:

Lead the design and implementation of initiatives that will enhance AFTRS’ School community, culture and performance

Design and implement best in class wellbeing initiatives that enhance staff and student wellbeing, build resilience and foster creativity

Lead the implementation of the Inclusion & Belonging Strategy internally, championing an inclusive culture that recognises the unique value that every single person brings to the AFTRS Community

Advise, coach and support the Executive Team and Senior Leaders in a range of areas including performance management and conflict resolution, promoting values-led leadership approaches whilst driving capability and performance

Lead and manage the People and Culture Division, ensuring the team maintains a high level of trust and professionalism, remains approachable, and is collaborative and people focused.

Lead and oversee the effective management of complex staff and student issues (including misconduct) ensuring consistent, fair, transparent and equitable standards are maintained.

Provide advice and guidance on Industrial Relations issues, negotiating employment conditions including enterprise bargaining and assessing organisational risk from an IR perspective.

About you – you have:

Substantial Human Resources leadership experience with demonstrated expertise in at least four of the following Human Resources functions: Talent Acquisition; Organisational Development and Learning; Culture and Engagement; Workforce Planning; Industrial Relations including Enterprise Agreement negotiations; Inclusion and Belonging; Reward and Recognition; Work Health and Safety/Injury Management; and Human Resources Policy. Exceptional leadership competencies including an open and inclusive collaborative leadership style, ability to coach and lead a team, ability to coach your peers, and exceptional problem solving skills. Proven track record in building and implementing cultural change initiatives to enhance employee engagement, productivity and organisation outcomes. Strong ability to inspire, motivate and drive cultural change with an established team, fostering enthusiasm and innovation. Strong commercial acumen and experience including ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and negotiate effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders, along with high level budget development and management capability. Values-led with strong personal drive and integrity, including demonstrated use of initiative, flexibility and resourcefulness.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also genuinely support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: Senior Executive salary package commensurate with level, plus excellent benefits.

Please feel free to contact Louise Hope, Director, People & Culture, if you would like to have a confidential conversation about the role: louise.hope@aftrs.edu.au