Cinematography Lecturer – Fixed Term, Part Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling and is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for an engaged and collaborative Lecturer with relevant industry experience in Cinematography. This course emphasises preparation and individual student development of practice as a means to developing advanced industry skills within a collaborative workspace. Establishing and maintaining effective mentoring is an ongoing and key part of the role.

In this context you will be responsible for providing input and expertise to support the Head of Discipline in the development and improvement of subject outlines, learning plans, learning activities and assessment tasks.

About the role:

As the Cinematography Lecturer at AFTRS, you will:

Enable students to explore the core elements of cinematography in support of story, i.e., coverage, movement, composition, and lighting

Extend students execution skills of core techniques, i.e., lighting, camera operating, lensing, and emerging workflows

Sharpen students problem-solving skills by tackling creative, collaborative, and logistical challenges

Facilitate students understanding of theories of visual language and their application in cinematography

Develop students’ ability to critically explore methodologies for planning, preparing, and reflecting on Cinematography practice

About you – you have:

A minimum of 3-years teaching experience and 3-years of industry experience in relevant discipline area. Ability to work independently, use initiative and prioritise tasks and meet deadlines in a demanding environment. Communicates effectively orally and in writing, adapting the message for a diverse audience in an inclusive and accessible way. Strong interpersonal skills, working collaboratively in a team. Can meet Academic Employees Qualifications Polity.

Please note that Lecturers will be required to successfully complete Working with Children Check.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Salary: AFTRS Academic 2.8 $103,502 (pro-rata) + up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.