Senior Audio Lecturer – Fixed Term, Part Time (2 days)

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is one of the top Radio and Podcast schools in the world.

We are looking for a dedicated Senior Audio Lecturer to join our Teaching & Learning team. You will be responsible for teaching across a range of short courses, coordinating the delivery of the program for allocated subjects, including the day-to-day planning and management of mentors, air checkers and resources.

About the role:

As the Senior Audio Lecturer at AFTRS, you will:

Teach across the School (Award and Short course) as agreed with Course Convenor and in accordance with the Approved Curriculum, AFTRS Student Handbook and AFTRS Teaching and Learning Plan to achieve approved learning outcomes.

Assess students in accordance with the Approved Curriculum and AFTRS Assessment Policy. Input assessment grades and feedback into Moodle, the Learning Management System, so they are available to students within the required timeframe.

Coordinate the delivery of the program for their subject. This includes preparing tutors; ensuring that lesson plans, assessments and rubrics are available on the shared drive; planning and communicating the required resources and, identifying any issues and taking steps to resolve appropriately.

Deliver engaging lectures and workshops, create multi-media resources, and assess student progress across Radio and Podcast courses, to achieve approved learning outcomes as described in the approved curriculum. Provide academic support to students within your subjects.

Provide day to day management, coaching and academic guidance to mentors/lecturers as appropriate.

About you:

Essential:

A minimum of 3-years of industry experience in relevant discipline area – Radio & Podcasting with Advanced Audio Production skills using Protools and Adobe Audition and experience in professional podcast production from ideation to execution. Ability to work independently, use initiative and prioritise tasks and meet deadlines in a demanding environment. Communicates effectively orally and in writing, adapting the message for a diverse audience in an inclusive and accessible way. Strong interpersonal skills, working collaboratively in a team. Can meet Academic Employees Qualifications Policy (attached).

Desirable:

Experience of teaching in a tertiary education facility will be well regarded.

Audio on demand content for smart speakers. Audio Imaging experience for Radio and Podcasts. Radio Features – Long or Short form experience in planning, recording, editing and publishing.

Previous teaching experience, working with young people or mentoring.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing, and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any support or reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, please email jobs@aftrs.edu.au.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Academic Level 2.8 $103,502 plus up to 15.4% super and excellent benefits.