Student Recruitment Assistant Manager (Identified) – Ongoing, Full Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a passionate and dedicated Student Recruitment Assistant Manager (Identified) to join our Partnerships & Development team. You will be responsible for prospecting, developing, following up leads and recruiting students from across Australia into the school, identifying and implementing improvements to the admissions process.

About the role:

As Student Recruitment Assistant Manager at AFTRS, you will:

Facilitate the student recruitment process from when a prospective student first enquires, through to application and assessment

Identify and implement improvements to the recruitment process increasing team productivity and enhancing the student experience whilst bridging the sales function within the division and identifying alternate pathways and cross promotional opportunities

Work with marketing team to develop lead nurturing campaigns and targeted content to drive new interest and enrolment for short courses and award programs

Work closely with the First Nations and Outreach team with implementing culturally appropriate strategies to increase applications from students with diverse backgrounds from across Australia, with a particular focus on First Nations applications

Provide culturally informed and appropriate advice to all prospective students, in particular to First Nations prospective students

Manage student recruitment career fair calendar and budget giving AFTRS a presence at key fairs around Australia and ensuring that the school is positively represented at external events via attractive visual identity and materials and well briefed staff to answer queries.

About you:

Minimum of 2 years+ experience in sales or student recruitment roles within education, training or screen and arts environments. Track record in achieving sales KPI’s, developing and championing customer and sales processes to create a pipeline for prospective students / customers. Strong customer service skills and proven ability to manage sales enquiries across multiple platforms including phone, email, social, direct messaging, and web enquiries. Experience working with CRM systems, building custom reports, and providing sales analysis. Experience in implementing strategies designed to nurture and build prospective student pathways with a focus on students from diverse backgrounds. Strong stakeholder management skills and proven ability to work across functions. Experience in managing school recruitment calendar of events including school tours, career fairs and education expos.

AFTRS considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing, and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 5 $68,489 - $70,588 plus up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.