Research Support Librarian – Full Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a personable Research Support Librarian to join our People & Culture team. You will be responsible for liaising with the AFTRS community to establish needs and priorities for the Library's support for the teaching, learning, educational delivery and research of AFTRS.

About the role:

As Research Support Librarian at AFTRS, you will:

Lead the development, design, delivery and promotion of innovative research skills programs and initiatives for AFTRS students and staff that build capability in research and information skills, as well as digital literacy.

Liaise and cultivate relationships with AFTRS stakeholders, including Student Centre and Teaching & Learning concerning future academic directions, programmatic needs, and changes in course offerings that may impact how the Library supports AFTRS staff and students.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the Library’s online presence, including websites, intranet, social media, communications and Moodle.

Provide in-depth consultations for individuals and small groups of the AFTRS community on the use of information resources.

Develop educational materials and research guides to enable users to effectively find and use specialized information resources and services and increase awareness and use of the Library’s resources, tools, and services.

About you – you have:

Completed or studying towards a qualification in Library and Information Sciences which would allow membership of the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) with relevant experience working in a library, preferably within an education library. Demonstrated ability to deliver high quality customer service as part of a team and independently. Demonstrated skills and experience in face-to-face and online research support and guidance and development of training courses and materials. Experience in the use of online resources, library systems, bibliographic tools and standards, and the ability to acquire new skills on a range of software and systems as required. Familiarity with cataloguing rules, metadata schemas, standards, bibliographic record editing tools and controlled vocabularies. Proven ability to work both autonomously and cooperatively as part of a team. Sound communication, including well developed written and oral skills, and organisation skills. Ability to develop effective and efficient workflows and processes

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any reasonable adjustments, please contact [email protected].

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 4 $65,161 – $68,046 + up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.