Student Engagement Manager (Identified) – Ongoing, Full Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

AFTRS considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

We are looking for a compassionate and dedicated Student Engagement Manager (Identified) to join our Student Centre team in the People & Culture division here at AFTRS. You will provide support to all students to engage successfully with their learning experience at AFTRS by providing consistent, structured and professional support and guidance.

We support working from home and flexible working hours and highly encourage candidates to apply from across all of Australia.

About the role:

As the Student Engagement Manager at AFTRS, you will:

Provide consistent, structured and professional day to day support and guidance to AFTRS students in accordance with appropriate internal and external standards

Foster and promote a learning environment of wellbeing and safety for AFTRS students including the management of ongoing student initiatives, identification of student-facing risks and mitigation strategies and strategic benchmarking and research.

Develop and deliver academic and pastoral support programs for students that are targeted and effective.

Identify, develop and implement appropriate mitigation strategies to ensure that student-facing risks are well managed.

Contribute to division’s preparedness and capacity to respond to student incidents, especially critical incidents and to anticipate issues through risk identification and mitigation, and to implement preventative actions.

Answer student-related enquiries on AFTRS courses as required

About you:

Experience of providing pastoral support and guidance to First Nations students. Experience in a similar role with regular and direct contact with students. Successful track record of instigating student wellbeing and support initiatives. Highly motivated and outcome focused and able to act proactively and with sound judgement in a quality assurance and compliance environment. Demonstrated ability to proactively manage a high workload and competing demands, to manage a cooperative and collaborative small team, and be willing to take a ‘hands on’ approach. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to build rapport with people from a wide range of backgrounds, provide clear, bench-marked, written reports and represent AFTRS in a range of professional situations.

AFTRS considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing, and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours for suitable candidates across Australia.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any support or reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, please email [email protected].

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS $97,878 - $105,572 plus up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.