Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions – Ongoing, Full Time

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for an organized, people-person to join our Partnerships & Development team as the Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions. You will be responsible for responsible for driving applications to meet targets for all AFTRS courses. The role is both strategic and operational, managing a small team of recruitment sales and admissions staff within the recruitment division as well as working hand in hand with other divisions within the School.

About the role:

As the Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions at AFTRS, you will:

Develop high level sales strategies and implementation plans alongside Head of Marketing and Communications to promote AFTRS courses to different customer market segments, achieving targets for both domestic and international students.

Champion the customer relationship management (CRM) systems (Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, and Sales Cloud) and drive its implementation and utilisation to continue to improve communications and return on investment (ROI) for campaigns in partnership with the Head of Marketing and Communications.

Create copy and creative briefs to promote different courses ensuring key messages are developed with course leaders and heads of department, and re-worked to appeal to market segments and for best practise Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Manage a team to drive growth including leads and conversions of leads to meet diversity, creative and financial objectives.

Manage the workflow of team with key external and internal stakeholders to achieve objectives.

Prepare and analyse reports evaluating success and make recommendations to improve strategy.

About you:

Demonstrated experience and success managing sales/recruitment teams in an education organisation. Demonstrated knowledge of Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) guidelines and experience working with a structured admissions process Proven ability and expertise in developing strategies for analysing and using data in a Customer Relation Management (CRM) system (preferably Salesforce) for marketing and communications as well as sales purposes. Strong digital expertise including Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), with specific attention to conversion rate optimisation and Pay-Per-Click (PPC). Advanced communication and influencing skills. Successful track record and experience working with content teams, providing clear briefs to develop content that is creative, on brand and achieves objectives. Demonstrated ability to develop effective and efficient workflows and processes, to ensure a positive customer experience.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to providing reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any support or reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, please email [email protected] or call 9805 6610.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Level 8 $112,580 - $127,473 (depending on experience) plus up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.