HR Officer – Full Time, Ongoing

AFTRS is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to fuel and empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are looking for a professional and organized HR Officer to join our People & Culture team. You will be responsible for supporting the day-to-day activities of the Human Resources (HR) team and take lead on planning and supporting hiring managers through the recruitment process from advertising through to contracting.

About the role:

As the HR Officer at AFTRS, you will:

Work with the Hiring Managers to plan out recruitment activity from advertising through to contracting.

Work closely with the HR Manager to ensure a seamless onboarding process for all new employees and exit clearances for departing employees.

Provide first level guidance and support to employees in various HR matters such as contracts; leave; remuneration etc. and resolve low level issues and problems.

Manage and regularly update the ‘Working at AFTRS’ module on Basecamp (our SharePoint intranet site).

Manage the 90 Day Performance Plan process, including weekly reporting to the HR Manager and Director of People and Culture.

Undertake focused project work as required by the HR Manager and Director of People and Culture.

About you – you have:

Experience in a HR or recruitment role OR relevant HR qualifications. Basic knowledge of key legislation, including Fair Work Act, Equal Employment Opportunity, Anti-Discrimination and Work Health and Safety, with desire to learn more. High level organisational and time management skills with the ability to effectively manage competing priorities while keeping all stakeholders informed. Personable, ethical, approachable, and passionate about supporting people. Strong attention to detail with good problem-solving skills. Experience in a not-for-profit, educational or arts organisation. An interest in creative industries including agencies, screen, or broadcast.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS is committed to building a richly diverse staff and faculty. AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to providing reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any support or reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, please email jobs@aftrs.edu.au or call 9805 6610.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS 5 $71,256 plus up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.