Program Convenor (Graduate Diploma in Visual Effects) – Full Time, Fixed Term (3 Years)

Australian Film Television & Radio School (AFTRS) is proud to be launching the Graduate Diploma in Visual Effects (GDVFX), in partnership with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). The program will prepare students for careers in digital Visual Effects by developing technical, creative, and collaborative skills. Graduates will be job-ready visual effects artists in the Australian screen sector.

Australian Film Television & Radio School (AFTRS) is Australia's Screen and Broadcast School, established to empower Australian creativity and storytelling. AFTRS is consistently rated as one of the top film schools in the world.

We are seeking an experienced individual to lead this exciting new GDVFX course as the Program Convenor. Under the broad direction of and working closely with the AFTRS Director, Teaching & Learning, you will be responsible for ensuring the program is developed and delivered in partnership with ILM to achieve the highest outcomes for students.

Leading a small team and working cross-divisionally within AFTRS, you will oversee the effective delivery of the program and the student experience as well as contributing to the establishment of effective VFX workflow processes across the school. You will also work to develop and contribute to the delivery of industry-partnered, high quality, practice-based courses within agreed curriculum and resource parameters.

About the role:

As Program Convenor at AFTRS, you will:

Lead a program teaching team in co-creation, development, review, and revision of this jointly developed and delivered program.

Manage relationships with key stakeholders for the ILM & AFTRS Partnership

Be the central point of focus for information on the program to current and prospective students,

Deliver high-level of academic quality outcomes, implement best-practice creative practice pedagogies, inclusive teaching strategies, and maintains compliance with appropriate internal and external academic governance standards and policies.

Develop and manage productive relationships with the industry to ensure the relevance of program design, and the development of life-long employability skills of graduates.

Lead, coach and manage the teaching team, providing actionable feedback as well as managing any issues that are identified through student feedback or complaints.

Actively participate in lecturer and guest recruitment, induction, and ongoing development to enrich and create a diverse and multi-skilled teaching team.

Ensure all documentation relevant to delivery is produced to the agreed annual timetable, in accordance with academic governance requirements and the continuous improvement of curriculum procedures; and that all elements required can deliver learning outcomes in a fair and equitable manner.

Teach in your area of specialist knowledge as per the requirements of the course.

About you – you have:

Substantial hands-on professional Visual Effects experience at a senior level and strong knowledge / experience of contemporary systems, software, and workflow processes in creation of digital VFX

Demonstrated leadership and management experience with the ability to effectively lead, coach, manage, motivate, navigate conflict, and develop a high-performing team.

Demonstrated experience in one or more of the following areas - the co-creation, co-determination of learning content and /or professional development to team.

Substantial experience of teaching and or mentoring at a consistently high level of quality with an understanding of the latest approaches in creative pedagogy,

Strong ability to inspire, motivate and lead change with an established team, fostering enthusiasm and innovation.

A live industry network to draw from and a view of future needs based on current and emerging trends.

Current knowledge of the Australian / International VFX industry, including substantial experience of working in the Australian screen and broadcast industry.

Desirable:

Demonstrated experience of academic leadership including strong knowledge of curriculum standards across AQF levels, the higher education quality compliance environment and the application of student and stakeholder feedback in the continuous improvement of curriculum.

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant area.

This position is open to all Australian citizens or Permanent Residents.

As a creative organisation, we understand the importance of offering flexible working to support your own creativity, wellbeing, and balance. We will genuinely consider applications for job share and part time working. We also support working from home and flexible working hours.

AFTRS actively supports and appreciates workplace diversity, First Nations values, and we strongly encourage and welcome applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a wide range of backgrounds and people with a disability. We are committed to provide reasonable adjustments through our recruitment and selection process. If you require any support or reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, please email jobs@aftrs.edu.au or call 9805 6610.

Please note, the successful applicant will be required to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Salary: AFTRS Academic 3 Tier 3 + up to 15.4% super, and excellent benefits.